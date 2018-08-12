Chargers' Cardale Jones: Mediocre in preseason start
Jones started at quarterback and was 6-of-12 passing for 50 yards without a touchdown or interception in Saturday's preseason loss to the Cardinals.
Jones was outplayed by Geno Smith (218 yards passing with a touchdown and interception) as the two battle for the backup job, though neither was overly impressive. The battle for the backup role may not be decided until late in the preseason.
