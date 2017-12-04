Bosa piled up seven tackles, one sack and a forced fumble in the 19-10 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Bosa was back to his usual self after failing to register a sack last week, picking up a critical strip sack in the fourth quarter as the Browns were mounting a rally. The second-year defensive end also led the team in tackles Sunday, part of an overall dominant day for Bosa.

