Kelley rushed the ball 13 times for 39 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Titans.

Kelley handled the majority of the work out of the Chargers' backfield with Austin Ekeler (ankle) sidelined. He found very little room to run in a tough matchup, though he did manage to tally 15 yards on his longest carry of the day. Unfortunately, Kelley was relatively uninvolved as a receiver as he managed to command only one target -- leaving him with no ability to overcome his poor day on the ground. If Ekeler remains out for Week 3, Kelley should find more room to run against the Vikings.