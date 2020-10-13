Jackson rushed 15 times for 71 yards and caught five of his six targets for 23 yards in Monday night's 30-27 overtime loss to the Saints.

Jackson broke free for 36 yards on a run during the first quarter, which set him up to lead the Chargers' backfield attack. Although the Saints made it tough to run afterward, Jackson at least commanded volume and pitched in with a handful of catches as well. In comparison, fellow tailback Joshua Kelley only managed 29 yards on 11 carries and caught just one pass for nine yards. Given that discrepancy, it wouldn't be surprising if the veteran Jackson earns another sizeable workload in Week 6 versus the Jets, but considering how poor New York has been this season, the rookie Kelley could do some damage as well. Overall, it'll be interesting to see how both players fare as they bid to replace Austin Ekeler's (hamstring) production, but the matchup could make all parties happy come Sunday.