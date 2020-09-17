Jackson (quadriceps) didn't suit up in Thursday's practice.
Thursday marked the second consecutive practice missed for Jackson, signalling some real concern for his Week 2 availability. The Chargers have yet to promote a running back from their practice squad, which is a positive sign for Jackson. If he's limited or fails to suit up Sunday entirely, Joshua Kelley would be in line for depth snaps behind starter Austin Ekeler.
More News
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: No practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Considered day-to-day•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Won't return Sunday•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Cleared for Week 1•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Should be ready for Week 1•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Dealing with foot issue•