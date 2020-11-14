The Chargers placed Jackson (knee) on injured reserve Saturday.
Jackson's knee injury has lingered for a few weeks, and the Chargers opted to shut him down with the hope that he'll return fully healthy after three weeks. In a corresponding move, they signed Kalen Ballage to the active roster to join Joshua Kelley and Troymaine Pope (neck) in the backfield. Jackson is eligible to return Dec. 6 against the Patriots, but by that time, Austin Ekeler (hamstring) could be back, which would diminish any role for Jackson.
