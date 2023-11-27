Allen racked up 14 receptions on 16 targets for 106 yards while losing a fumble in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Ravens.

Allen encroached the century mark in receiving yards for the third consecutive week, although he failed to extend his touchdown streak to three games in the loss to Baltimore. It was another exceptional receiving display from the 11th-year wideout, who now sits at 97 receptions, 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns through 11 games. Allen's current pace has him demolishing his previous career highs in receptions (106), yards (1,393) and touchdowns (eight). He could theoretically break two of those personal bests with a big game against the Patriots next Sunday.