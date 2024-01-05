Allen (heel) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Allen will miss a fourth consecutive game to end the season. It's an unfortunate finish to an otherwise excellent campaign from the veteran wide receiver, who finishes with 108 catches on 150 targets for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns in just 13 games. Allen has one more year remaining on his contract, but there is a potential out in his deal this offseason, so it's possible that his tenure with the Chargers will come to an end after 11 seasons.