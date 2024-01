Allen (heel) didn't practice Thursday.

Allen, who last suited up in Week 14, also didn't practice Wednesday and doesn't seem especially likely to play in his team's season finale Sunday against the Chiefs, with the Chargers eliminated from playoff contention. If Allen remains sidelined this weekend, Joshua Palmer could lead the Los Angeles WR corps versus Kansas City if he's able to progress fully through the NFL's concussion protocol ahead of Week 18 action.