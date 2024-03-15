Allen (heel) was traded from the Chargers to the Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick Thursday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

Allen has been a key figure in the Chargers' offense for the last 11 seasons, but salary cap problems and a new coaching staff and front office have caused the team to move on. Despite entering his age-32 season, Allen has shown few signs of decline, as he racked up 150 targets across only 13 games in 2023. He turned that into 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns while also tallying a career-best 19 receptions of at least 20 yards. Allen will face some questions on his new team, however, as DJ Moore is the established top pass catcher in the offense, meaning Allen could lose out on some of his prolific target volume. While the Bears are expected to draft Caleb Williams with the top overall pick, it's also still unclear who will be under center in Week 1.