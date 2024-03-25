GM Ryan Poles said Monday that he thinks Allen will sign an extension with the Bears "down the road" after the team handles other contracts, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Poles seems to be suggesting that the Bears first want to work out extensions for players that have been with the team longer, though they already took care of two big ones in DE Montez Sweat (November) and CB Jaylon Johnson (March). Allen's new partner at wide receiver might be next in line, as DJ Moore's contract has two more seasons and $32.1 million but nothing guaranteed. Allen has one year and $23.1 million remaining, with the large sum explaining why the Chargers traded him for a mere fourth-round pick on the heels of a 2023 campaign in which he had career highs of 95.6 receiving yards and 21.5 PPR points per game (both numbers ranking Top 4 among all WRs). Allen missed the final four games with a heel injury and will turn 32 in April, but there's been no report of offseason surgery or any complications, so he should be a huge asset in the short term for presumed No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.