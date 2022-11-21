Allen corralled five of his eight targets for 94 yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Chiefs. He also lost a fumble.

It was clear the Chargers sorely missed their veteran receiver, as Allen was a frequent target in the early going. Allen's critical fumble with the Chargers driving for the go-ahead score in the fourth appeared to spell doom for the team, but the 30-year-old erased the gaffe on the ensuing possession with a terrific drive-extending 46-yard reception that ultimately led to the team's final touchdown. Mike Williams also made his return after a lengthy absence, but the big-bodied target was forced out of the game with an ankle injury in the second quarter. Should Williams' injury prove to be troublesome, expect more of the burden of the passing game to fall on Allen and Joshua Palmer. Allen seemed to be on somewhat of a pitch count, as he saw action on 68 percent of the offensive snaps in a tight game.