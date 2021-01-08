Murray registered three tackles (one solo) in the Chargers' Week 17 win over the Chiefs. He recorded 107 tackles, three passes defended and one sack across 16 games.

It's fair to say the Chargers likely expected more out of Murray after trading a second and third-round pick to move back into the first-round and select the Oklahoma product with the 23rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but the 22-year-old did solidify one of the team's two inside linebacker spots, rarely needing to come off the field. Murray's trademark playmaking instincts should start to emerge with a full year under his belt, but he'll need to be more aggressive attacking the line of scrimmage to aid a defense that was largely disappointing against the run.