Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Limited due to foot injury

Gordon was limited at Wednesday's practice with a foot injury.

Gordon was listed with a shoulder injury last week and a knee injury Weeks 3-5. He's yet to miss a game this season, and his workload fell in its usual range during Sunday's 21-0 win over Denver, though he was limited to 44 yards and held scoreless on 19 touches (one catch). Assuming the foot injury isn't serious, Gordon should stay busy even if the Chargers fall behind Sunday in New England, as the team often keeps him on the field for passing downs.