Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Limited due to foot injury
Gordon was limited at Wednesday's practice with a foot injury.
Gordon was listed with a shoulder injury last week and a knee injury Weeks 3-5. He's yet to miss a game this season, and his workload fell in its usual range during Sunday's 21-0 win over Denver, though he was limited to 44 yards and held scoreless on 19 touches (one catch). Assuming the foot injury isn't serious, Gordon should stay busy even if the Chargers fall behind Sunday in New England, as the team often keeps him on the field for passing downs.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Held in check versus Broncos•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Suits up Sunday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Limited due to shoulder injury•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Keeps rolling in Week 6•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...