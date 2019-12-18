Chargers' Mike Williams: Limited at practice
Williams (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.
No surprises here, as Williams has been limited or outright held out of practice Wednesday each of the last four weeks. The issue hasn't bothered Williams on the field considering the 2017 first-round pick has compiled 11 receptions, 251 receiving yards and two touchdowns over the course of the last three games.
