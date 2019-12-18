Play

Chargers' Mike Williams: Limited at practice

Williams (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.

No surprises here, as Williams has been limited or outright held out of practice Wednesday each of the last four weeks. The issue hasn't bothered Williams on the field considering the 2017 first-round pick has compiled 11 receptions, 251 receiving yards and two touchdowns over the course of the last three games.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories