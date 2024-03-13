The Chargers will release Williams (knee) on Wednesday with a failed physical designation, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Williams is rehabbing from an ACL tear and was due $20 million in non-guaranteed compensation for 2024, the final season of a three-year extension. The Chargers may have discussed a paycut, extension or trade, but they weren't able to work anything out and now are cutting the 29-year-old wideout loose right around the start of the league year. Williams will become one of the top free agents available, and the timing of his severe knee injury -- which occurred in late September -- gives him a decent chance to be ready for the start of the 2024 campaign.