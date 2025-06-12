Chargers' Mike Williams: Should be back for camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams is expected to be ready for training camp after missing June minicamp with an undisclosed injury, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.
Signed to a one-year contract worth up to $6 million, Williams is hoping to rebound from a down season in 2024 with his 31st birthday coming up in October. The odds may be against him, but it's at least worth noting that last season was his first year back from an ACL tear, which means he may actually be more explosive in 2025 even though he's another year older. Williams figures to compete with Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris for perimeter snaps.
