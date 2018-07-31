Chargers' Mike Williams: Looking good early
Williams is off to a good start at training camp, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
The No. 7 overall pick in last year's draft had a quiet rookie season, initially limited by a back injury and then by a crowded depth chart. While the Chargers still have an impressive receiver group, there should be more total snaps to go around in 2018, as the team figures to decrease its use of two-TE formations after losing Hunter Henry to a torn ACL in May. It sound like Williams is off to a strong start in his bid to displace Tyrell Williams or Travis Benjamin for a regular spot in the offense.
