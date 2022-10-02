Slater (biceps) has a chance of making a late-season return from IR, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Slater's biceps surgery was initially reported to be season-ending, but the Chargers are holding out hope that he could make a return to the field late in the regular season, or potentially during the playoffs. More information about Slater's chances of returning to action this year should be made available as he progresses in his rehab process. In the meantime, at least, rookie sixth-round pick Jamaree Salyer will have to hold down the fort at left tackles.
