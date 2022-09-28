Slater (biceps) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Slater suffered a ruptured biceps tendon injury in the Chargers' 38-10 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. It was reported Monday that after underdoing additional tests that he would be out for the season, so the move to IR was just a formality. Slater will now focus on being ready for the 2023 season, while Storm Norton should take over as the starting left tackle beginning in Week 4 against the Texans.
More News
-
Chargers' Rashawn Slater: Done for season•
-
Chargers' Rashawn Slater: Set for additional tests•
-
Chargers' Rashawn Slater: Seen in sling after game•
-
Chargers' Rashawn Slater: Questionable to return•
-
Chargers' Rashawn Slater: Activated off COVID-19 list•
-
Chargers' Rashawn Slater: Will miss Thursday's game•