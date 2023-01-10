Los Angeles designated Slater (biceps) for return from injured reserve Tuesday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has already ruled Slater out from playing in Saturday's wild-card game against the Jaguars, but the standout left tackle will resume practicing Tuesday and could be available if Los Angeles advances to the divisional round. Jamaree Salyer has been holding down the fort in Slater's absence, but adding one of the game's premier offensive tackles back to their roster would undoubtedly be a positive development for the Chargers down the road.
