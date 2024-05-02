The Chargers exercised Slater's 2025 fifth-year option, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

This was a no-brainer for new Chargers GM Joe Hortiz. After missing most of 2022 with a torn biceps, Slater returned to start all 17 games last season. As a 2021 rookie, Slater finished fourth in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting, made the Pro Bowl and was a second-team All-Pro selection. The Chargers hope Slater can return to his dominant rookie-year form.