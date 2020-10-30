site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chargers-ryan-groy-placed-on-covid-19-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chargers' Ryan Groy: Placed on COVID-19 list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Groy (triceps) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
Groy suffered a triceps injury against the Jaguars in Week 7 and now finds himself on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Scott Quessenberry figures to draw the start at right guard in Week 8 with Groy out.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read