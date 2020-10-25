site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Ryan Groy: Leaves field with injury
Groy sustained a triceps injury during Sunday's 39-29 win over the Jaguars, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Groy was forced off the field late in the fourth quarter. If he's forced to miss more time, Scott Quessenberry will likely continue starting at right gaurd.
