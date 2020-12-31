site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Ryan Groy: Back from COVID-19 list
The Chargers activated Groy (triceps) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Groy remains on injured reserve due to a season-ending triceps injury he sustained Week 7. The veteran guard will keep his sights on making a full recovery for the 2021 campaign.
