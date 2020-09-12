site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Ryan Groy: Moves to active roster
RotoWire Staff
Groy was promoted to the Chargers' active roster Saturday.
Groy will add depth on the interior of the Chargers' offensive line, as C Mike Pouncey (hip) has been ruled out and RG Trai Turner (knee) is considered questionable.
