Groy underwent surgery on his injured triceps, officially ending his 2020 campaign, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Groy has been sidelined since he suffered the triceps injury in Week 7, and he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list four days later. Groy will now shift his focus to recovery, as he looks to get healthy in time for the 2020 season. With Groy sidelined, Trai Turner (ankle) is expected to handle right guard duties as long as he's healthy.