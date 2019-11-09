Play

Tevi (knee) underwent surgery on Friday but is not expected to miss the remainder of the season, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Tevi had his meniscus scoped, which is not considered serious. It is unclear how long he will be sidelined, but he is expected back at some point. In the meantime, Trey Pipkins should presumably replace him at right tackle.

