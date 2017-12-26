McGrath caught both of his targets for 23 yards in the 14-7 win over the Jets on Sunday.

With Hunter Henry placed on injured reserve due to a spleen injury, McGrath seemed set to receive a larger volume of targets Sunday. That didn't end up being the case, as Antonio Gates rekindled the flames of old with quarterback Philip Rivers, turning back the clock to put together a vintage performance (six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown). Given both McGrath and third-string tight end, Jeff Cumberland, saw less than 30 snaps Sunday, it seems unlikely either player will find themselves in a position of fantasy relevance in Week 17.