Joseph-Day (illness) is good to go for Monday's matchup with the Jets, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Joseph-Day popped up on the Chargers' injury report Saturday due to an illness, but it looks like he is feeling better prior to Monday's kickoff. As a result, he should take on his usual responsibilities at nose tackle assuming any setbacks are avoided.
