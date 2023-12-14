Joseph-Day (ankle) has no injury designation for Thursday's game against the Raiders.
Joseph-Day has yet to miss a game this season, making all 13 starts and recording 28 tackles (13 solo), 10 quarterback hits and three sacks.
