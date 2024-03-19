Joseph-Day signed a contract with the Titans on Tuesday, Nick Suss of The Tennessean reports.
Joseph-Day closed out last season with the 49ers after previously playing with the Chargers earlier in 2023 and the Rams before that. The 29-year-old totaled 36 combined tackles, including 3.0 sacks last season in his 16 regular-season games played. He should bolster the depth of the interior of the Titans' defensive line next season.
