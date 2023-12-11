Joseph-Day (ankle) was listed as limited on the Chargers' estimated practice report Monday.
With the Chargers playing Thursday against the Raiders, the team released their first injury report of the week Monday but did not practice, so Joseph-Day's status is only an estimate. However, his status during practice the next two days will be worth monitoring to get a better idea of the defensive tackle's ability to play in the Week 15 matchup.
