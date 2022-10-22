Joseph-Day (ankle) is officially questionable for Sunday's contest against Seattle.
Joseph-Day has played over half of San Diego's defensive snaps in each game thus far this season, so his potential absence would be a blow to the team's defensive line. He was able to log a limited practice each day this week, so he appears to have a decent chance of playing Sunday against the Seahawks.
More News
-
Chargers' Sebastian Joseph-Day: Tallies two tackles for loss Sunday•
-
Chargers' Sebastian Joseph-Day: Gets $15 million guaranteed•
-
Rams' Sebastian Joseph-Day: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Rams' Sebastian Joseph-Day: Receives return designation•
-
Rams' Sebastian Joseph-Day: Moves back to IR•
-
Rams' Sebastian Joseph-Day: Moved to reserve/COVID-19•