Michel rushed for one yard on one carry and did not see any receiving targets in Sunday's Week 11 loss to Kansas City.

Michel logged just five offensive snaps in the contest, well behind the 45 snaps that went to Austin Ekeler and the 16 seen by Isaiah Spiller. With just three carries and one receiving target over his past three games combined, it's clear that Michel is not slated for a major role in the Chargers' offense for the time being.