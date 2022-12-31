site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: sony-michel-let-go-saturday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Sony Michel: Let go Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 31, 2022
at
4:11 pm ET
•
1 min read
Michel was waived by the Chargers on Saturday.
Michel had been a healthy inactive since Week 12, so Saturday's designation is hardly surprising. It's possible the veteran could get claimed by a running-back needy playoff team before the end of the season.
More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
27D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11/27/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
11/23/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
11/14/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 26 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Tera Roberts
• 12 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read