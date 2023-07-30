Rams coach Sean McVay said Saturday that Michel informed him of his impending retirement Saturday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Michel signed a one-year deal with the Rams in June after spending the 2022 campaign with the Chargers. The 28-year-old previously played 17 regular-season games with the Rams in 2021, tallying 208 carries for 845 yards and 21 receptions for 128 yards en route to five total touchdowns. Michel spent the first three seasons of his career in New England where he was a pivotal piece in the team's 2019 playoff run and win in the Super Bowl, and he ultimately won the second Super Bowl of his career while with the Rams in 2021. However, Michel's production hit a sharp decline with the Chargers, totaling 45 touches for 159 total yards. He now appears set to end his NFL career with 779 carries for 3,243 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. Michel's departure would leave Cam Akers and Kyren Williams to take over the bulk of the Rams' rushing attempts this coming season. However, McVay also said Saturday that the team will try to add one or two more running backs this offseason, according to Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register.