Chargers' Sony Michel: Inactive again
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Michel (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Colts.
With Isaiah Spiller also inactive, the Chargers' Week 16 backfield duties will be handled by Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree. Michel last saw game action in Week 11.
