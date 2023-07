The Rams placed Michel on the reserve/retired list Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Michel informed the Rams of his decision to retire earlier in the week, but since he's still under contract, Los Angeles has opted to officially put him on the reserve/retired list. The 2018 first-round pick won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2019 and the Rams in 2021, and last year, he tallied 973 scrimmage yards on 229 touches across 17 regular-season games with the Chargers.