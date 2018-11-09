Chargers' Trevor Williams: Questionable for Week 10
Williams has a knee injury and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Williams was relegated from his starting role prior to last week's game against the Seahawks -- and subsequently played zero defensive snaps -- and was added to the injury report Thursday with the knee issue. The 25-year-old has fallen out of favor with the coaching staff and his potential absence wouldn't significantly impact the Chargers defense Sunday.
