The Chargers signed Davison off the Browns' practice squad Wednesday.
Davison joined Cleveland's practice squad Oct. 12 after going unsigned ahead of the regular season. Now, the 30-year-old is likely set to make his 2022 debut with the Bolts after the team also placed defensive linemen Christian Covington (pectoral) and Otito Ogbonnia (kneecap) on injured reserve Wednesday. Davison recorded 30 tackles while playing 332 defensive snaps over 12 regular-season games for the Falcons last year, and he'll likely slot into a reserve role behind nose tackle Breiden Fehoko on Sunday against the Chargers.