Young is expected to sign a contract with the Saints after visiting with the team Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Young, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and former Defensive Rookie of the Year, was acquired by the 49ers prior to last season's trade deadline. He tallied 2.5 sacks across nine regular-season games with San Francisco but was allowed to walk in free agency, where it looks like he'll get a fresh start in New Orleans. Young looks to finally be back in top form after knee issues significantly hampered him in 2021 and 2022, and it would be an ideal situation for him to pair with (and learn from) veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan with the Saints.