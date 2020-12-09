site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chiefs-anthony-sherman-no-touches-week-13 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chiefs' Anthony Sherman: No touches Week 13
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sherman played two offensive snaps during Sunday's 22-16 win over the Broncos.
The 31-year-old has played only seven offensive snaps in four games since returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Sherman makes most of his impact on special teams for the Chiefs.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read