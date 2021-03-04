Sherman announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Sherman will hang up his cleats after 10 seasons in the NFL, the last eight of which came in Kansas City. The 32-year-old will retire as a one-time Super Bowl champ and Pro Bowler, while also leaving the Chiefs without another true fullback on the roster.
