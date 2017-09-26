Chiefs' Cairo Santos: Lands on IR
The Chiefs placed Santos (groin) on injured reserve Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
According to Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star, Santos, who missed three weeks of training camp with a groin injury, was kicking for the Chiefs during the first three weeks of the season while still recovering from the issue. While the injury didn't seem to hinder his performance -- he made all 12 of his extra-point attempts and all three of his field-goal tries -- Santos was on the receiving end of a big hit in Sunday's win over the Chargers, which may have presented further aggravation. The extent of Santos' setback is unclear, but it's conceivable that he could be one of two players the Chiefs elect to reinstate from IR once he spends at least eight weeks on the inactive list. In the meantime, the Chiefs signed Harrison Butker to fill the void at kicker, and he could be of immediate intrigue in most formats given the potency of the Kansas City offense this season.
More News
-
Chiefs' Cairo Santos: Remains perfect through Week 3•
-
Chiefs' Cairo Santos: Perfect showing in Week 2•
-
Chiefs' Cairo Santos: Converts six PATs in opener•
-
Chiefs' Cairo Santos: Entering season as starting kicker•
-
Chiefs' Cairo Santos: To return to practice•
-
Chiefs' Cairo Santos: Out for Friday's contest•
-
Week 4 streaming options
The Jets let us down in Week 3 but that shouldn't stop streamers from going right back to the...
-
What you missed: Vintage Fitzgerald
We've got a lot to get to Tuesday morning, as Chris Towers catches you up on Monday Night Football,...
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...