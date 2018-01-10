Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Snags two passes in wild-card loss
West caught two passes for one yard during Saturday's wild-card loss to the Titans. He finished the 2017 regular season with 27 catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns and 18 rushes for 72 yards and two scores due to his absence in Week 17.
West was expected to take the lead role for the Chiefs during Week 17, but an illness forced him to miss the contest. He provided minimal impact during the team's postseason game, but once again served in his role as a supplemental pass-catcher, spelling Kareem Hunt. He remains under contract through 2018, but it remains to be seen how frequently he will be utilized next season with Spencer Ware (knee) likely returning to the fold.
More News
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Full practice Tuesday•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Won't play Week 17•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Listed as questionable for Week 17•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Snags three passes in Week 16•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Totals six yards•
-
NFL Postseason Fantasy Football Rankings
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...