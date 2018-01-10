Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Snags two passes in wild-card loss

West caught two passes for one yard during Saturday's wild-card loss to the Titans. He finished the 2017 regular season with 27 catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns and 18 rushes for 72 yards and two scores due to his absence in Week 17.

West was expected to take the lead role for the Chiefs during Week 17, but an illness forced him to miss the contest. He provided minimal impact during the team's postseason game, but once again served in his role as a supplemental pass-catcher, spelling Kareem Hunt. He remains under contract through 2018, but it remains to be seen how frequently he will be utilized next season with Spencer Ware (knee) likely returning to the fold.