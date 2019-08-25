Colts' Charcandrick West: Strong first impression

West rushed 13 times for 43 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 27 yards in Saturday's 27-17 preseason loss to the Bears.

West immediately got a chance to introduce himself to his new club with a heavy workload, and he probably did enough to put himself in position to make the roster given all the injuries to Indianapolis' other depth running backs. His touchdown came from 10 yards out in the first quarter.