Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Minimal showing in season debut

West saw just one offensive and four special teams snaps during Thursday's game against the Chargers.

West was inactive in Week 14 after signing with the Chiefs, but Spencer Ware's (hamstring) absence afforded him an opportunity to dress for the first time this season Thursday. Despite suiting up, West, appears to be well behind Damien and Darrel Williams in the pecking order for offensive snaps. He could fall even further off the radar if Ware is cleared to return in Week 16.