Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Records receiving score
West carried the ball just once for one yard in Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Seahawks. However, he also added two receptions for 37 yards and a score.
While West remained clearly behind Damien Williams on the running back depth chart, his offensive snap count jumped up to 19. He took advantage by hauling in a 25-yard receiving score, his first time reaching the end zone since Week 15 of the 2017 season. Though his role is not robust, West does have some intrigue heading into Week 17 so long as Spencer Ware (hamstring) remains sidelined as he'll see a positive matchup against the Raiders. In addition, he's tethered to one of the most explosive offenses in the league, which benefited his performance in Week 16.
