Charcandrick West: Released by Colts
West was released by the Colts on Saturday, John Breech of CBS Sports reports.
West had an abbreviated training camp with the Colts, having only originally signed with the team on Aug. 19, and was unable to crack a crowded running back depth chart. Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins will likely be the trio handling the majority of Indianapolis' running game.
